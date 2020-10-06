The next Apple event is coming on October 13, expect new iPhones

It feels like we just had one Apple event (and we did, it was literally three weeks ago) and now the company has officially announced its next event, which is expected to highlight the highly-anticipated new iPhone lineup. It will occur on October 13, at 10am PDT. This date was actually almost directly leaked weeks ago, as well.

You’ll be able to watch it through Apple’s YouTube channel, as well as directly through the Apple website. While we don’t know exactly what is coming with the event, the tagline is “Hi, Speed,” which we can assume to mean the rumored (and expected) 5G technology that will baked into the new iPhone 12 lineup.

As for iPhones, there could be four models available, as well as a newly rumored iPhone mini. For the other models, expect two versions to be more budget-friendly, while the other two will flex all of Apple’s newest tech. All will reportedly have OLED screens.

Apple iPhone event October 13, 2020. Apple Car confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Nf5QliV6MS — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) October 6, 2020

The sizes for these new models include 5.4 and 6.1-inch for the lower-end models, while the Pro versions will come in 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants. Notably, the 6.7-inch model will be the largest iPhone ever released.

We also might see AirTags make an appearance, which is Apple’s answer to Tile, the Bluetooth tracking system. And this event might also introduce the over-the-ear headphones that Apple has reportedly been working on for quite some time. This would coincide with the other news today regarding third-party devices being removed from Apple Stores.

Also worth noting, this is the same day as Amazon’s Prime Day launch. So, yeah, October 13 is going to be wild.

What do you think? Excited about the new Apple event? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: