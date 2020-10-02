A recycling company was reselling iPhones instead of destroying them and now Apple is suing

A recycling company, GEEP Canada, that has had a contract with Apple since 2014 to recycle old products has been found selling iPhones and more instead of recycling them. Now, Apple is suing, according to a new report from The Logic.

Between 2015 and 2017, Apple has sent GEEP Canada “531,966 iPhones, 25,673 iPads and 19,277 Apple Watches.” The company claims that GEEP sold over 100,000 iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads during that timeframe. These products were intended to be broken down for parts, that would then be recycled. Apple also notes the number is potentially higher, as it is harder to track WiFi products like certain iPad models.

Apple noticed the issue after an audit of GEEP Canada. From there, the company started looking at specific serial numbers to gain additional insight. Apple wants $23.3 million for breaking its contract, as well as the profits for all of the stolen devices.

According to GEEP Canada, they didn’t have any idea this was going on and that it was three employees running the scheme. Apple notes that it was three executives that were running the scheme and reselling the devices to another recycling company that was then selling the devices. The circle of life.

Apple has, obviously, canceled its contract with GEEP Canada.

