Amazon might release a smart TV just in time for Black Friday

The main attraction on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year might just be an Amazon-branded TV. That’s according to a scoop from Insider, who says that the retail behemoth is aiming for an October release in the US.

According to the report, Amazon has been working on the new range for two years. The launch has been a closely-guarded secret among teams from Amazon Devices and the secretive Lab126, the same division that designs all of Amazon’s other products like the Kindle and the Echo smart speakers.

When they first launch, the actual TVs will be designed and built by third-party manufacturers, with TCL mentioned in the report. Amazon is also working on its own, in-house design for a smart TV, which will presumably be released at some point in the future as the report didn’t mention it coming in October.

Interestingly, the only Amazon software that’s mentioned is Alexa. The voice assistant will be powering the upcoming TV sets, but we don’t know exactly what software will be used. Fire TV would be the obvious choice, but the report only mentions Fire TV in passing, in relation to other third-party TV sets that Amazon supplied the software for, like those from Toshiba.

Does that mean Amazon might be coming out with a new smart TV interface, to replace the Fire TV system? It’s not usual for Amazon to drop product branding on any of its products, except for the ill-fated Fire Phone. It could just be that the sources Insider talked to only had knowledge of the Alexa part of the equation.

