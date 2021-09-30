What Twitter users are saying about Amazon’s hit MMO New World

Amazon’s highly anticipated MMORPG has finally been released and a majority of the gaming world is buzzing about it. After several delays and many years in development, Amazon delivered New World earlier this week.

New World is a massive online RPG that takes some elements from previous MMOs, like gear leveling and weapon skills, and adds its own unique touch with completely classless combat and a robust gathering and crafting system.

As with the release of most hyped-up games like New World, gamers have taken to Twitter to tell us about their time with the game so far. New World was released with mixed reviews and several obstacles that are common whenever a massive title like this is released, and people aren’t shy to let us know how they feel.

Let’s see what gamers on Twitter are saying about the game so far.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about New World

Queue times are a little bogus

Amazon, the owner of the world’s largest server platform, launched their game with nowhere near enough servers. Fortunately, it looks like that’s fixed now.

Gotta protect the boss at all costs

Turns out New World won’t let anyone choose Jeff Bezos (or any variation of it) for their name. Probably a good move.

Amazon’s New World MMO won’t let you name yourself Jeff Bezos: https://t.co/KOP2BT7lWB pic.twitter.com/Q49zRNylia — Kotaku (@Kotaku) September 29, 2021

Gaming God Shroud has got it figured out

Who said you need fast travel in an MMO?

Discovered the fastest mode of travel in New World pic.twitter.com/tTbembmbfg — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) September 28, 2021

What’s New World missing? Catgirls

Amazon really dropped the ball here. Catgirls are an easy sell for gamers of all types.

This is all I needed to know about New World pic.twitter.com/hFTD4mIQiz — Kaiyoko 💫 (@KaiyokoStar) September 28, 2021

Maybe we should cut other devs some slack

If Amazon’s servers are busted at launch, it makes sense that other developers have a hard time in that area.

If New World, the MMO from the company that owns most of the servers that host the internet, has login queues, I think we can probably dismiss the idea that this problem is avoidable for other devs. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 28, 2021

CouRageJD now lives at his computer thanks to New World

This sounds like a scene straight out of a South Park episode.

I told my girlfriend I’ll see her next week

I told my parents to not expect a call from me

I told my roommates that I will no longer be seen outside my room



New World is here. I’ve fused a toilet to the bottom of my chair and have an IV drip of Game Fuelhttps://t.co/n2En5xAFSe pic.twitter.com/RqVZLmOIje — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 28, 2021

Gamers are always horny

I guess anything’s a dildo if you try hard enough.

I came across these in New World… I've got the strangest urge to set on one… pic.twitter.com/1Nm0aAHt8s — Buzzling (@Buzzling_) September 30, 2021

New World looks really good

It’s cool to see a game as massive as this one that has top-shelf graphics.

Introducing a lot of newcomers to the genre

New World is the first new MMO to come out in a while, so a lot of people are trying the genre for the first time.

A lot of the New World players I have met have never played an MMO before and I just want to hug them and make them feel welcome — 🔴LIVE|Third Artifact (@third_artifact) September 30, 2021

And most importantly…you can pet the dog

I’m not sure the internet would be able to handle it if you couldn’t pet the dog in New World. Just look at him!

You can pat the dog in New World 🙂 #NewWorld pic.twitter.com/9aGNIkZW7z — Rhianna, Moon Dancer (@ringdingdingo) September 30, 2021

So the internet has spoken. That’s what people on Twitter are saying about New World so far. The MMO genre has been lacking a fresh take for a while now, so there’s no surprise that people are excited about this game. I personally can’t wait to dive into the game and I hope it has what it takes to consume my gaming life for a long time.

