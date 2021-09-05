How to secure your desktop browser with a password

Passwords are great for protecting your accounts, however, they can also be used to improve your desktop security.

By locking your browser with a password, you ensure that only you can have access to the websites that you’ve bookmarked, accounts that you’ve logged into, and other sensitive information such as your internet browsing history.

Although most mainstream internet browsers do not offer a password lock feature, it is possible to use an extension to ensure that only you can use them. Let’s take a look at how you can apply a password lock to your browser.

Get the Browser Lock Extension

Internet browsers do not usually offer a password-lock feature, however, most of them support installing extensions. The extension that we’re using today is Browser Lock and it is available for Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. It is free to download and use on all three platforms.

Simply go to the download link for your browser, click on “Add to Chrome”, “Get”, or “Download now” and the extension will be automatically installed. Once this is done, you will have to configure the new feature.

Configuring your new browser extension

The Browser Lock extension interface is similar regardless of what browser you use, and the menu is easy to understand. First, you will have to create an account, using the new extension.

This can be done by simply clicking the new extension icon and going to “Settings”. Once you add your email address and set a password, you will be taken to the extension configuration screen.

Here, you can change your password, or enable one of five options:

Browser Lock – This activates the main feature of the extension

– This activates the main feature of the extension Deep Security – Locks the Login Screen of the browser if an incorrect password has been entered three times in a row. The Lockdown lasts for 3 minutes

– Locks the Login Screen of the browser if an incorrect password has been entered three times in a row. The Lockdown lasts for 3 minutes Dark Mode – Changes all extension-related menus to have dark backgrounds

– Changes all extension-related menus to have dark backgrounds Password Recovery – Enables you to reset your password using your email address

– Enables you to reset your password using your email address Clear History – Automatically deletes your browsing history after three failed login attempts

Locking your internet browser

Once the extension has been set up, you will be able to lock your browser. Two ways you can do this:

Via the extension icon:

Pin the extension to your toolbar Click on the extension icon Press “Lock Browser”

Via contextual menu:

Right-click anywhere on the screen to open the browser contextual menu Select the “Lock Browser” option

Unlocking your browser

To log back into your browser, simply reopen the application or maximize it and you will be presented with a log-in screen.

If you forget your password and need to reset it, you can do it by clicking on the menu icon located in the top-right corner of the screen and then pressing on “Recover your password.”

An extra layer of security

Nowadays, browsers have decent levels of security when it comes to web-based malware and attacks. They encrypt passwords and financial data and protect your personal information.

However, using Browser Lock also protects you from physical attempts to access your browser. While many extensions can help increase your privacy, this one is a must-have, especially if you share your computer or use it in a public place often.

