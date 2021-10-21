Twitch is finally adding one of YouTube’s best streaming features

If you spend any time watching livestreams on Twitch, you know that the platform has really bought into the “live” aspect. There’s nothing worse than missing out on a wild play or exciting moment on Twitch because the platform won’t let you rewind.

Thankfully, the platform is currently testing three new buttons, including a brand new rewind feature for livestreams. The platform told The Verge that the rewind button will send users back two minutes in a broadcast. They can then sift through the last two minutes of content while the channel plays live in picture-in-picture mode.

🔬 Over the next month, some viewers may see up to 3 new buttons on live channels pages: Rewind the Stream, Remind Me, & Watch Trailer. This experiment will inform future features only and the buttons will be removed once it’s complete.



For feedback: https://t.co/52L43BAJsz — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) October 20, 2021

As of now, the platform is only testing this feature with select viewers. The platform says that it is treating these new buttons as an “experiment” and they’ll eventually be removed once testing is completed.

In addition to the rewind button, Twitch is also adding a couple of other buttons as part of this test.

The Remind Me button will let you set up a notification for an upcoming scheduled stream and the Watch Trailer button lets you view a channel’s trailer if one exists.

These features seem like a pretty good step, but they could definitely be better. A couple of streamers that I watch (DrLupo and TimTheTatman) recently moved over to YouTube for livestreaming, and I personally like watching streams on that platform so much better.

YouTube gives users complete control over the entire VOD when they’re watching a livestream.

You have the standard progress bar across the bottom that you can rewind and navigate to find any moment during the current broadcast.

The full control that you get from YouTube is unmatched even by these new test features that Twitch is presenting.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: