Twitch can now ban you for things that don’t even happen on Twitch

Twitch has announced an update to its misconduct policy that will allow the company to take action on users who break that policy, even if it happens on another platform. The company will now look at offenses that happened solely on another platform to determine if one of its rules has been broken.

This expansion breaks misconduct down into two different categories when an issue has arisen. The first part of the rule hasn’t changed. When investigating an issue that did happen on Twitch, the company would then look at any related information that may have happened elsewhere.

The real change that has happened in this update is that Twitch will now look at misconduct issues that deal with a member of its streaming community, even if the harassment in question happened on a different platform entirely. This means that harassment of a member of its community will not be tolerated by Twitch anywhere, anytime. The company has confirmed that it will be working with a law firm to help identify these issues, though the name of that law firm was not released.

This will hopefully make the Twitch community safer

For now, Twitch is looking at pretty serious offenses for this policy. These include things like sexual harassment, mass violence, and hate speech, among others. These are the issues that the company will currently be focused on for its off-platform monitoring, but it has said that this policy is subject to expansion.

The company has been updating its misconduct policy since the middle of last year when it came under scrutiny for not doing enough to protect its community members. Since then, Twitch has expanded its policies to be more strict against serious issues like sexual assault.

This update should give the company the tools it needs to help combat the serious issues that happen involving its community members.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: