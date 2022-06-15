This Trifo robot vacuum is marked down to an incredible $286

We previously covered Trifo’s Lucy robot vacuum in a post earlier in the year with this headline: “Amazon shoppers love this Trifo Lucy Robot Vacuum.” And looking at all the positive customer reviews, that still holds true.

So if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, Trifo is extending KnowTechie readers with an exclusive discount that knocks the price down to just $286 using promo code 05XPPDU3 and clip the $20 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $400.

So, what does this robot vacuum have to offer? For starters, it can produce up to 4000Pa of suction, features a 600ml dustbin, and a 5200 MAh lithium-ion battery capable of cleaning 2700 square feet. The robot can last up to 120 minutes when running.

Image: KnowTechie

Out of 152 Amazon customer reviews, the Lucy robot vacuum boasts a nearly-perfect review rating of four stars, so it’s pretty obvious shoppers are satisfied with their purchase. See here for reviews.

If this sounds like something you can use, do yourself a favor and check out what the Lucy robot vacuum from Trifo has to offer. Remember, enter promo code 05XPPDU3 and clip the $20 on-site coupon to see the discount. This promo expires on June 19. Click the button below for more info.

