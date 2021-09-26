Is Facebook working on the Oculus Rift 3?

A little over a year ago, Facebook discontinued its Oculus Rift headset after the company released the Oculus Quest. While it remains possible that we could eventually see the return of the Oculus Rift, it doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon.

In a reply to a question under one of his Facebook posts, the company’s head honcho himself, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed that the return of the Oculus Rift isn’t something that should be expected anytime soon. But he did leave the door open for some time in the future.

When asked about the reveal of an Oculus Rift 3, Zuckerberg responded with, “Maybe one day, but we’re all in on Quest now. After all, you can just link your Quest to your PC and play games that way if you want.”

The main difference between the two VR headsets is the need for a high-end computer. The Oculus Rift required users to have a high-end PC in order to play games, whereas the Quest 2 can be played as a standalone device.

But the newer Quest 2 also allows users to connect to their PCs to play if they want, rendering the Rift somewhat obsolete. You can even connect the Quest 2 to your PC wirelessly now, further enhancing the device’s versatility.

Facebook is obviously focused on the Quest 2 for now, and rightly so. The Quest 2 has done extremely well for the company. So good that it just increased the base storage size for the device without increasing the price.

Still, there is room for improved performance and that could potentially come from a wired Oculus Rift that utilizes a powerful PC to enhance the VR experience.

