Deals
This 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station is down to $44
Stop carrying numerous clunky cords and simplify your everyday power source with this mighty all-in-one charger.
Are you tired of carrying around 15 different chargers? Well, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from StackSocial. For a limited time, you can get this 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger, typically sold for $59, for just $43.99
The 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger helps alleviate the headache of lugging around multiple cables and brings a robust solution for your charging needs.
While most wireless chargers only power up one device at once, you’ll be able to charge up to three gadgets simultaneously. Plus, the highly-efficient design increases charging efficiency by 35%.
Use it to charge iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Qi-compatible Android phones, and more, and easily keep each device powered up for your next usage round.
The wireless charger is equipped with foreign object detection, short circuit protection, and temperature control, ensuring safety is a top priority.
Stop carrying numerous clunky cords and simplify your everyday power source with this mighty all-in-one charger.
While the 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger is typically sold for $59, you can power up all your devices at once for only $43.99. Click the button below for more details.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Best Buy slashes Pixel 6 Pro to $649 and the Pixel 6 to $499
- Score 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $24
- This 40V cordless lawn mower is down from its usual $320 to $132
- Amazon is blowing out the Apple Watch SE at a 30% discount
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.