This 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station is down to $44

Are you tired of carrying around 15 different chargers? Well, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from StackSocial. For a limited time, you can get this 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger, typically sold for $59, for just $43.99

The 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger helps alleviate the headache of lugging around multiple cables and brings a robust solution for your charging needs.

While most wireless chargers only power up one device at once, you’ll be able to charge up to three gadgets simultaneously. Plus, the highly-efficient design increases charging efficiency by 35%.

Image: KnowTechie

Use it to charge iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Qi-compatible Android phones, and more, and easily keep each device powered up for your next usage round.

The wireless charger is equipped with foreign object detection, short circuit protection, and temperature control, ensuring safety is a top priority.

Stop carrying numerous clunky cords and simplify your everyday power source with this mighty all-in-one charger.

While the 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger is typically sold for $59, you can power up all your devices at once for only $43.99. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.