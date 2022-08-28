Score a refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Air for just under $300

If you’re looking for an affordable new laptop, this is a great place to start. StackSocial has a refurbished MacBook Air and a bundle of accessories for just under $300.

The refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Air Core i5 256GB + Accessories Bundle performs as if it were brand new and is easy on the wallet at 79% off its original price.

With 256GB storage capacity and a 1.3GHz processor for fast and reliable performance, you’ll be able to efficiently work with large files and download and stream your favorite shows, games, podcasts, and more.

Its compact display features 1440p resolution on its robust 13.3″ Retina LED screen and it boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Other features include a 720p iSight camera, an AirPort Extreme wireless card, and Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility.

With a black snap-on case, MagSafe charger, and a black wireless mouse, you’ll have the complete package to finish your work easily.

Typically priced at $1,399, you can get this refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5 256GB in Silver + Accessories Bundle for just $290.99. That’s over $1,000 in savings. Hurry, this offer won’t last long.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.