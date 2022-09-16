Deals
Crutchfield summer clearance sale: Save on audio, TVs, and more
These prices are valid until September 18, so don’t miss out.
Crutchfield’s summer clearance event is well underway, and they’re offering some exciting discounts on a wide variety of tech products.
So, what’s up for grabs? Literally everything. Anything you’d typically expect to find at the online retailer is available with steep discounts. We’re talking TVs, outdoor speakers, home entertainment products, and much more.
There’s a lot of ground to cover, but if you want to skip ahead and jump right into the deals, everything that’s up for grabs can be found here on the Crutchfield sales page.
Here are some of our favorite picks below:
- Save up to $80 on JBL Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to $1,199 on a pair of Bowers & Wilkins speakers
- Save up to $300 on select sound bars
- Save up to $200 on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save up to $200 on select Kanto powered speakers, subwoofers, and stands
- Save up to $200 on select Sony sound bars with purchase of select Sony 4K TVs
- Save big on Klipsch speakers and subwoofers
Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and many more products are available in this limited-time offer. So do yourself a favor and check them out; it certainly doesn’t hurt.
And if you decide to pull the trigger on any of these deals, keep in mind that these prices are only available for a limited time.
Crutchfield tells KnowTechie that these prices are valid until September 18, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more info.
