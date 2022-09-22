Connect with us

Score a 5-pack of 64GB SanDisk memory cards for just 35

For just $35, you really can’t go wrong here.

If you lose flash drives as often as I do, it might be time to invest in this five-pack of 64GB SanDisk memory cards. Right now, B&H is blowing them at just $35. This five-pack typically sells for $50.

These memory cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and full HD video. Ideal for Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, these A1-rated cards load apps faster for a better smartphone experience.

Built to perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSD cards are waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof and X-ray proof. It also comes with a lifetime warranty too.

For just $35, you really can’t go wrong here. On top of that, they’ll even throw in a free USB 2.0 card reader. But act fast, this deal is only good for today. Click the button below for more info.

