If you’re looking to give your Samsung device some extra loving, the company is holding a week-long sale that offers up a bunch of deals across different S22 cases, Watch4 bands, chargers, and more.

So, what kind of discounts can you expect to see in this sale? For starters, Samsung is offering 20% off across the board. Even more, if you buy two products, you’ll save 25%. In addition, if you buy three products, you’ll save 30%. More info here.

As for the products included, the bulk of them revolve around cases, watch bands, and even mobile power products like wireless chargers and power adapters. These are particularly great for folks who don’t prefer buying aftermarket products usually found on Amazon.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, just know – the clock is ticking. This promotion ends on April 10. So if you’re in need of some accessories for your new Samsung device, this is a good place to start. Click the button below for more info.

