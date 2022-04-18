iRobot’s spring sale offers deep discounts on a bunch of Roombas

iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums to date. And if you’re in the market for one, the company is offering discounts on a variety of Roombas in its annual Spring sale.

So what’s up for grabs? Literally, everything. Below we’ll outline all the deals, but here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorites. For starters, you can save $200 off the Roomba s9+. Next up, you can save $150 off the Roomba j7+ and Roomba i3+.

Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg. iRobot’s Spring sale features a number of great deals, which you can view here. Here’s everything else that’s getting a discount below:

The deals listed above are all bundles featuring iRobot’s self-emptying base, but if you don’t need it, the company is also extending discounts on individual units. Again, you can find all these here.

With this being a Spring sale, these deals won’t last forever. The offer ends on May 7, so if you plan on pulling the trigger on any of these, do it before May 7. Click the button below for more details.

