Amazon has its 4th generation Echo down to $50

If you somehow missed all the discounts Amazon was throwing at earlier in the year, well, you’re in luck because Amazon has it down again to just $50. It typically sells for $100.

This Echo shouldn’t be confused with the Echo Dot. The Echo is a step up and offers better sound and a smoother experience.

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy in your home.

Verified Staff Pick Echo (4th Gen)

For a limited time, get an Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for just $50. It usually sells for $100. That’s 50% in savings. Rating $49.99 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others.

And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

For just $50, you can see what all the fuss is about. Just do it sooner than later because these prices won’t last forever. For more details, click the button below.

Deals Echo (4th Gen) With high-quality sound, premium design, and Alexa built-in, this speaker has everything you need to listen to music or control all your smart home devices. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.