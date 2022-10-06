The Lescale F4 is much more than your average smart scale

Smart technology continues to make its way into our homes, and one of the latest additions is smart scales. The Lescale F4, for example, is one of those smart scales that go well beyond what traditional scales are capable of.

The Lescale F4 is a smart scale with high-precision sensors for weight tracking performance with an accuracy of up to 0.2 pounds.

On top of that, it can measure 15 different body compositions, providing you with tons of information about your body.

The Lescale F4 is available on Amazon right now at a sale price of $48.99. Additionally, clip the $8 on-site coupon to save even more.

Finally, when KnowTechie readers use promo code 05ZWII8G at checkout, you can get an extra 5 percent off. With all of those deals, the final sales price of the Lescale F4 comes down to $38.54.

Deals Lescale F4 Smart Scale The Lescale F4 smart scale typically sells for $59.99. But clipping the $8 on-site coupon and using the exclusive KnowTechie promo code 05ZWII8G at checkout knocks the price down to just $38. Buy Now

Lescale F4 monitors tons of data points

Image: Lepulse

When most people think of a scale, they think of something that simply measures their weight and sends them on their way. That’s not the case with the Lescale F4.

Weight is just the beginning when it comes to the Lescale F4. Additionally, the scale can read 15 different body composition measurements for you to monitor.

Here’s exactly what it can monitor:

Weight

BMI

Body Fat

Fat-free Body Weight

Subcutaneous Fat

Heart Rate

Heart Index Visceral Fat

Body Water

Skeletal Muscle

Muscle Mass

Bone Mass

Protein

BMR

Body Age

Image: Lepulse

And it can do all of that just from you stepping on the scale itself. The Lescale F4 measures all of those body compositions and saves them for you, enabling using monitoring features.

Athletes can maintain their average heart rate during training to ensure the right intensity for their workouts. The scale even has a baby mode that you can use to keep up with how much your babies weigh.

The Lescale F4 can save up to 24 different profiles for different people. It can remember a person just by their body composition and will measure and store data for each different person separately.

Monitor with the LED screen or fitness app

Image: Lepulse

Of course, the Lescale F4 needs to have a way to display all of the data that it records. And in fact, there are a few different ways you can monitor your body composition.

First, a nearly 4.86-inch LCD screen on the scale shows you a brief glimpse at what it measures. And you set all that up with the Fitdays app on iOS or Android.

This is where the Lescale F4 shares all the measured data via Bluetooth for you to monitor.

After connecting the Fitdays App to complete your first measurement, the scale can work independently to measure your body composition and show up to eight essential metrics directly on the easy-to-read display.

No need to check your phone each time. The Fitdays app organizes all body composition information and data saved from your Lescale F4.

Here you can monitor your body composition over time with an in-depth look at all the metrics measured.

Finally, the Lescale F4 also works with other fitness apps. It works with some of the more popular options, Google Fit, Apple Health, Samsung Health, and more.

So you don’t necessarily have to rely on the Fitdays app.

Checkout the Lescale F4 for more than just weight monitoring

Image: Lepulse

If you’re looking for your average, everyday scale that tells you how much weight you’ve lost, then the Lescale F4 likely isn’t the best option.

Of course, it can do that, but it offers much more functionality.

You can measure and monitor up to 15 different body compositions, including heart rate, using the Lescale F4 and a fitness app. Plus, the scale can save up to 24 different profiles to work with your whole family.

The Lescale F4 normally sells for $59.99, but it’s on sale now for $48.99. Additionally, you can apply an Amazon coupon for an extra $8.

And finally, use the code 05ZWII8G at checkout to get an extra five percent off exclusively for KnowTechie readers.

