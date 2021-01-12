Wyze’s popular smart scale is down to just $20 right now

If you’re looking to shed some pounds during the winter and need something to track all of your progress, we highly suggest jumping on this Wyze Scale deal. Right now it’s down to just $20. It typically sells for $29.

Track your weight, body fat %, lean body mass, and 9 other essential metrics. Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale also measures body fat, lean body mass, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a full picture of your health.

Wyze Scale goes beyond body composition and beyond most “smart scales.” With the Wyze Scale you can head out for a run, track your heart rate when you get back, and see how your heart health compares over time in the Wyze app. There’s a bunch of more features baked into the scale so be sure to check out the product page for more details.

With plenty of winter months ahead of us, keeping tabs on your weight isn’t all that bad of an idea. And at just $20, you’re really not breaking the bank here. To learn more, be sure to click on the button below for more details.

