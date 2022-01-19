This Philips Hue Starter Kit is discounted to an insane $60

Smart lighting options are plentiful these days, but when it comes to the best, Philips Hue is right up there. But make no mistake, getting started with the Hue ecosystem isn’t cheap. Thankfully, this deal can help with that.

For a limited time, you can get a Philips Hue starter kit, which includes the required Hue Bridge and four standard E26 smart bulbs, for just $60. This kit typically sells for $120, so you’re essentially getting it for half the price.

The kit includes everything you’ll need to get up and running with Philips Hue. Philips Hue bulbs work with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can set timers and light schedules, automate your lights to make it seem like someone is home, and so much more.

For just $60, this is an incredible deal and we can’t remember the last time we’ve seen this kit discounted as low as this. So if that means anything to you, give it a shot. And remember, you can always add more lights to your setup anytime. Click the button below for more details.

