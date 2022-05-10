Score a Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 with the purchase of a Galaxy S21

When was the last time you checked the price of a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22? Spoiler alert: they’re not cheap, and that’s for a good reason. They’re top-of-the-line phones made to last for years.

If the price of a brand new Galaxy S22 is holding you back, we have some good news. Samsung just launched its Certified Renewed Galaxy S21 program, and it offers last year’s flagship phones at a considerable discount.

So what kind of incentive is Samsung offering on these? For a limited time, buy a Galaxy S21, and Samsung will give you up to $675 trade-in credit, plus a Galaxy Watch 4 for just $50. So you could potentially score an S21 for just $225 with an eligible trade-in.

And unlike refurbished phones from unauthorized dealers, Samsung Certified Renewed devices give you a like-new phone experience with a guaranteed warranty, all while saving you money and reducing waste.

Samsung says this offer is live through June 30. The clock is ticking, so don’t miss out on your chance to save big on a Galaxy S21 device. Click the button below for more info.

