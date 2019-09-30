You can now add podcasts to your favorite playlists in Spotify

Today is the madeup holiday of “International Podcast Day“, so to celebrate, Spotify is adding a new feature that will let users add podcasts to their playlists.

The new feature will start rolling out today to app users. That part is important, as those of us that use the desktop app, will be unable to access the feature. You can access the playlists that have podcasts and songs, but you’ll have to create them through the mobile app.

You can now add podcasts to your favorite Spotify playlists

As someone who listens to a small list of very specific podcasts (as you can see from last week’s KnowTechie Roundtable post), the feature is definitely welcome as SEO podcasts can quickly become stale and being able to break that up with some depressing-ass folk music (my aesthetic) is very welcome.

This new feature joins another recent update to Spotify, which lets iOS 13 users ask Siri to play songs, albums, and playlists.

