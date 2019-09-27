You’ll soon be able to ask Siri to play you songs from Spotify in iOS 13

Siri is finally getting integrated into Spotify, so you can use the voice assistant to play songs, albums, and playlists. That’s made possible by new features added into iOS 13 by Apple.

That also means that other third-party music apps are now as simple to use as Apple Music via Siri.

Spotify is getting a Siri integration so you can ‘Hey Siri’ all your favorite jams

Spotify is gaining Siri support in the coming weeks, so you can play your music completely hands-free. That’s thanks to the new SiriKit API included in iOS 13, which lets third-party music apps interact with Siri in much the way Apple Music does.

It’s about time that Apple made it so other music apps could use Siri as its controls. Maybe this change was proactive by Apple, in light of the current antitrust investigations into all of the so-called “big tech” companies. Locking third-party apps out of Siri certainly feels anti-competitive to me.

If you’re a beta Spotify user, the integration should available now. The public builds of Spotify should get the upgrade in the next few weeks.

What do you think? Glad to see this Siri and Spotify integration? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: