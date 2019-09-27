Apple
You’ll soon be able to ask Siri to play you songs from Spotify in iOS 13
About time tbh.
Siri is finally getting integrated into Spotify, so you can use the voice assistant to play songs, albums, and playlists. That’s made possible by new features added into iOS 13 by Apple.
That also means that other third-party music apps are now as simple to use as Apple Music via Siri.
Spotify is getting a Siri integration so you can ‘Hey Siri’ all your favorite jams
Spotify is gaining Siri support in the coming weeks, so you can play your music completely hands-free. That’s thanks to the new SiriKit API included in iOS 13, which lets third-party music apps interact with Siri in much the way Apple Music does.
It’s about time that Apple made it so other music apps could use Siri as its controls. Maybe this change was proactive by Apple, in light of the current antitrust investigations into all of the so-called “big tech” companies. Locking third-party apps out of Siri certainly feels anti-competitive to me.
- The new feature works on AirPods or iPhones, but not on Apple Watch as it doesn’t have a dedicated Spotify app
- Check it out in action
If you’re a beta Spotify user, the integration should available now. The public builds of Spotify should get the upgrade in the next few weeks.
What do you think? Glad to see this Siri and Spotify integration? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Here’s why so many apps are asking to use Bluetooth permissions in iOS 13
- Facebook just gave the Oculus Quest a much-needed upgrade
- For some reason, Xbox One users will soon have access to Google Assistant
- The Panic Room: “Death by homemade drone strike” was an inevitable headline, really