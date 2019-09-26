For some reason, Xbox One users will soon have access to Google Assistant

If you wanted even more voice assistant assistance in your life, good news, as Xbox One users will soon be able to command Google Assistant on the console. It joins Alexa on the console.

Everything is getting a voice assistant, and honestly, I’m not sure why. Just because it’s the cool thing to do? Maybe, but regardless, here we are.

Xbox One users gain access to Google Assistant

Much like Alexa, Xbox One users will be able to download the Google Assistant app for iOS or Android and the Xbox will receive commands in that manner. There is no actual app for the Xbox One. Once connected, you can ask the Assistant to play specific games and apps, turn the console off or on, take screenshots and more.

To get started, you’ll need to join this Google Group with the Google account you intend to use. From there, sign in to your Xbox, open up your Google Home app, click + Add, then “Set up device”, and “Have something already set up?“. Look for the [beta] Xbox listing.

If you are having issues finding your Xbox, make sure that your console accepts digital assistants by going to Settings -> Kinect & Devices -> Digital Assistants.

Once that is all done, you’re good to go! Make sure to check out the full list of commands here.

