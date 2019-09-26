Here’s why so many apps are asking to use Bluetooth permissions in iOS 13

If you’re one of the many to recently update to Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 13, you’re probably enjoying many of the updated features like Dark Mode and a less-intrusive volume slider.

While the latest update includes plenty of great features, there is one thing that has left many of us puzzled – why do all of our apps need new Bluetooth permissions?

iOS 13 changes how apps gain permission to access your Bluetooth

I first noticed the issue when opening up the Spotify app. No big deal, that one makes sense. Then I noticed it with… Tinder? Well, that’s a bit strange, isn’t it? After updating to iOS 13, app after app after app asked me about Bluetooth permissions. Apps I didn’t even realize had Bluetooth permissions.

You see, Bluetooth can be used to track you. Tinder isn’t using your Bluetooth to connect to speakers, it’s using the tech to connect to Bluetooth beacons to track your location and (most likely) serve you more ads. The move to alert users of this is definitely welcome and goes with Apple’s increased efforts to protect users’ privacy.

So, there you have it. Apps you probably didn’t realize used Bluetooth now have to get approval from you when you open the app for the first time.

