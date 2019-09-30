This self-driving garbage can does all the dirty work for you on trash days

Listen, we know that taking the trash out is one of your most hated chores. It’s even worse when you’re in a neighborhood with set days for collection, as missing it means you have a stinking pile of trash outside your home for another week. That’s a big yikes during the summer.

Now, you don’t have to worry, with SmartCan, a trashcan robot that will take your bins out on collection day.

The SmartCan will put out your garbage can on collection day

SmartCan works on plastic bins, replacing the existing wheels. It uses docking stations to tell the robot where to park once it’s driven out to the sidewalk. That could be an issue for anyone on public roads, as the local authorities might not let people attach things to the public footpath. It also doesn’t appear to recharge from the dock, but maybe the dock for beside your house can be powered.

Still, I wish this had existed a decade ago when I lived in a house instead of an apartment. I always forgot which day trash collection was on, making our bin smell terrible after a few extra days. Maybe future iterations could include charging, more sensors like on robovacs, and even the ability to make virtual docks in the companion app.

