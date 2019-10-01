Words with Friends just suffered a major data breach

The latest high-profile company to suffer a data breach is the social game developer, Zynga. Some 218 million players of popular game Words with Friends are affected by this breach, which includes most data held on them,

If you’ve been playing on the iOS or Android versions of the game, and signed up before September 2 of this year, it’s a safe bet that you are in the affected group.

It seems that gnosticplayers, the Pakistani-based hacker who was selling records from other services earlier this year, decided that Zynga was too tempting to leave alone.

The information they swiped from Zynga includes: players’ names, email addresses, login IDs, Zynga account IDs, hashed passwords, password reset tokens (if requested), phone numbers (if attached to the account), and Facebook IDs if you connected via Facebook login. Yikes.

If you’re part of the breach, here’s what to do:

Go change your Zynga password, asap. Don’t reuse another password from another service, and sign up for a password manager if you don’t already use one

Change any other accounts using that same password, and change them to unique passwords that are at least 12 characters in length

At this stage of the investigation, it’s not clear if this was a password stuffing attack or if the hacker got in some other way. Zynga has reset login details of any affected passwords, and is in the process of notifying players.

