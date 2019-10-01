iPhone Lightning cables that can hack your computer are being mass produced and sold

You’ve probably all heard the “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck” simplification of abductive reasoning by now. Usually, this method holds true, but not today. This iPhone Lightning cable looks like an official cable, works like an official cable, and plugs into your Lightning cable-equipped devices and PC like an official cable, but it’s not an official cable.

What’s more, the O.MG Cable is hiding a nasty surprise for the unsuspecting user in the form of a way for a hacker to take control of your computer. Yikes.

Created by security researcher, MG, the O.MG Cable can take over any PC that it’s plugged into. The attacker can then do whatever they want on the target machine, including exporting data with the onboard WiFi connection in the cable. The first batch was painstakingly made by hand, in MG’s kitchen, from official iPhone Lightning cables.

The next batches will be made in partnership with Hak5, and made from scratch to be sold as legitimate security tools.

It works like this:

The $200 O.MG Cable sets up a WiFi hotspot when plugged into a USB port for power

Connecting to that hotspot lets the hacker use your computer as if they’re typing on your own keyboard

Any of the onboard payloads, or attacks, can be used, or even remotely “kill” the implant so it isn’t workable anymore

If set up as a client to a nearby WiFi network, the implant can be controlled from anywhere

I guess this is the iPhone version of the Trojan Horse? Beware geeks bearing gifts.

