Review: OTTO from Banana Bros – this grinder uses math to give you the best stuffed joints

The Good Insanely simple to use The whole process takes less than a minute to get a perfectly stuffed cone The Bad Takes a couple of tried to perfect the process At times, the joints come out loose and limp Battery life could be better 9 Overall

I swear, there’s a gadget for everything these days. And like, that’s not a bad thing. Here’s a perfect example: The OTTO from Banana Bros. This thing breaks up weed and fills it into a cone for you. It gives you the most perfectly rolled joint you could never roll yourself. Honestly, what more could you ask for?

Jared wrote about this device sometime last year and someone asked him: “Is this really better than just rolling my own joint?” Jared’s response to this question is the sort of thing I would obviously say: “I’ll take a clean-rolled robot joint over your spit-covered, canoeing skeleton finger 7 days a week.” Brutal, but true. And after a couple of weeks with the OTTO, I’m completely sold on the idea.

Using the OTTO is dead simple. The folks behind the device sum it up perfectly: Load, mill, fill, and chill. Seriously, it’s that easy. To get started, load the grinder with some weed and close it up (cmon, we all know you’re using this for weed). From there, load the cone in the cone holder and mount the grinder above the O-Tube sachet and press the power button. This is where the magic happens.

From Jared’s earlier post (because I’m obviously too lazy to come up with something original here): “The OTTO uses an internal algorithm to calculate the density and consistency of whatever herb you load inside of it, making on-the-fly adjustments to its milling and grinding speeds and ensuring a perfectly packed and rolled joint every time.”

“The main body breaks into two pieces, revealing the grinder that you fill with buds. Once loaded, it uses an algorithm and sensors to attenuate its grinding on the fly, ensuring even processing that accommodates for stickiness or seediness. Then the grind trickles down into a paper cone that sits below. When it’s done, you can just twist the top of this cone, and your joint is ready to smoke.”

That’s it. Instead of manually breaking up weed and filling up a cone yourself, this robot-machine does it for you. If you had told me something about this 10 years ago, I probably would have never believed it. But here we are.

So how does it perform? Does it actually work? And if it does, do you really get the best-rolled cone?

As with anything, you’ll need to use the OTTO a couple of times before perfecting the process. When I first started testing it, sometimes I would overpack the grinder, eventually having to take materiel out and regrind, basically starting the whole process again. Other times I wouldn’t pack the weed down in the cone so there would be open-air gaps in certain areas of the cone. Again, these are all things you’ll master after a few tries with it.

Overall, my experience with the OTTO was great. I’ve never come across something that breaks up weed and puts it in a joint for you. We’re truly living in the future. But either way, I plan on using it more now that I have the whole process down to a science. I personally wasn’t really all that big into cones, but with this little gadget that basically does all the leg work for me, I plan on being that guy now.

Is the OTTO for everyone? Probably not, but if you’re one of the many people who prefer smoking a fat cone over a lung-busting bong hit, then OTTO is totally for you. Even if you’re the occasional smoker and don’t have the slightest clue how to roll your own joint, again, OTTO is screaming your name.

The Banana Bros OTTO grinder is available via Vapor.com or via’s the company’s website for $128.

A sample unit was provided to KnowTechie for the purpose of this review.

