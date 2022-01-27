The last two years of mask-wearing has given Apple some hard choices to make with its Face ID recognition system. Now you can use it to unlock your iPhone, while still wearing your mask, and without needing to buy an Apple Watch.

Included in the iOS 15.4 beta, Apple has added a new section to the Face ID settings. When enabled, it “recognize[s] the unique features around the eye” to make Face ID work while you’re masked up.

That means no more entering your passcode, and no more needing to own an Apple Watch.

You can now use Face ID while wearing a mask – here’s how

You’ll need to be on the iOS 15.4 beta for this to work (here’s how to sign up for Apple’s beta program): Open the Settings app Scroll down to Face ID & Passcode Enter your passcode when asked Scroll down to Use Face ID With a Mask and toggle it on If you wear glasses as well, tap the Add Glasses option to make Face ID more accurate when you’re wearing a mask and glasses.

That’s it, now your iPhone is all set to use Face ID while you’re wearing a mask. Apple does note that Face ID is “most accurate” when it’s set to full-face recognition. Still, that’s the trade-off for not having to tap your passcode in to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask.

The new feature is only available in the iOS 15.4 beta. Apple hasn’t said when it will arrive in the public build of iOS. With iOS 15.3 just released earlier today, it’s probably not that far off.

