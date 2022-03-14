iOS 15.4 is now available – here’s how to download it

You can stop wondering when iOS 15.4 is going to release, as it’s available today. That means you won’t have to wait any longer to get your hands on the feature-packed update.

This update gives you access to Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control, and if you’re a business, the ability to take contactless payments right from your iPhone.

That’s a lot of new features, and we’ve not even scratched the surface. You’ll get another 37 emojis, for all your messaging fun, new AirTag anti-stalking measures, and a new voice for Siri that’s closer to gender-neutral.

Every iPhone since the 6S is eligible for the iOS 15.4 update. If you’re updating an iPad, all the iPad Pros, iPad Air second-gen and newer, iPad mini fourth-gen and newer, and fifth-gen base iPad and newer are all eligible.

It’s time to update to iOS 15.4, so you get the long-awaited Universal Control feature and the ability to use Face ID while still wearing a mask. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself

While you’re still on this page, tap on Automatic Updates and make sure that both toggles next to Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates are green.

That’ll make it so you never have to manually update your iPhone ever again.

Now you’re on iOS 15.4, the latest and greatest from Apple. We’ll have some how-to content up shortly to go over some of the new features.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: