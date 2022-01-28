Apple’s Universal Control is finally here to make multitasking a breeze

People on Twitter, like @MacStoriesNet‘s founder, Federico Viticci, have been showing off the new feature. In the tweet to the right, he’s using his MacBook’s touchpad to control two other iPads.

Universal Control lets him control things on those iPads, drag and drop files between all three devices, and even use iPadOS gestures.

It all seems like a multitasker’s dream and really shows how tightly integrated Apple’s entire hardware and software stack is.

Note that Federico has an iPad on either side of his MacBook, and Universal Control just knows which side they are, and responds accordingly as he moves the mouse cursor to the side.

Would that be possible on the fragmented PC ecosystem, or even on Android?

Anyway, we’ve almost waited a full year to see Apple release Universal Control from the labs.