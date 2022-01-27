iOS 15.3 is now available – here’s why you should update immediately

Apple has pushed out iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, and you’ll want to install the update as soon as possible. The update brings a few important security updates, including one that fixes the Safari bug that could leak your data to websites.

That’s a pretty big deal, as nobody wants their data leaking on the web. The bug was in the WebKit development engine inside Safari, and let websites see data from other websites that are stored on your device.

It affected users on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and anyone using Safari 15 on their Mac. Update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as you’re able to.

While iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 don’t include any feature updates, they’re still important. A total of ten security updates are included, with fixes for issues in ColorSync, iCloud, and others.

There’s also an update for the Apple Watch, pushing the OS to watchOS 8.4. That includes some bug fixes and performance improvements.

What’s not coming in any of these updates is Universal Control. First announced during WWDC last year, the feature would let Mac users use an iPad as a secondary screen, while still controlling it with the same trackpad and keyboard. All we know is this is coming in 2022, and we can’t wait.

