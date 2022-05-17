iOS 15.5 is here – update your iPhone ASAP

Apple is currently rolling out the last major update to iOS and iPadOS before the new versions drop in the fall. iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 patch 34 security issues, so it’s a wise decision to update as soon as possible.

Other changes in iOS 15.5 include updates to Apple Cash and Podcasts. Apple has also fixed a minor issue where “home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail.” They’ve also fixed an issue with the iPhone SE (3rd gen) that could cause it to “unexpectedly shutdown.”

If you have been looking forward to the new updates, or simply want to make sure your account is secure as possible, we’ll show you how to update your iPhone and iPad below.

It’s time to update to iOS 15.5 or iPadOS 15.5, which fixes a total of 34 vulnerabilities, ranging from arbitrary code execution to privilege elevations. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself

That covers updating your iPhone to the latest version of iOS. For iPad users, the process is the same. If you want to make sure your apps and iPhone are always up to date, make sure to turn on automatic updates.

Now your iPhone is on the latest software version and will be better protected from issues. It’s always a good idea to keep your iOS devices updated, as Apple is constantly patching out issues.

