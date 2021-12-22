DuckDuckGo is planning to launch its own desktop browser with privacy as a priority

The internet privacy-focused company, DuckDuckGo, is looking to step up its efforts at combatting invasive tracking and data collection. The company, known for its private-by-default search engine, has announced its plans to launch an entire desktop web browser with ultimate privacy as the goal.

In a blog post from earlier this week, the company reviewed some of the progress that it made this year. DuckDuckGo improved its mobile app this year with email protection and an expansion to Android devices. The big news, however, was a look at the new desktop web browser.

DuckDuckGo’s new privacy-focused web browser boasts “no complicated settings, no misleading warnings, no ‘levels’ of protection – just robust privacy protection.” Users won’t have to worry about toggling on certain privacy settings. Just load the browser up, and you know you’re taking advantage of DuckDuckGo’s privacy features.

Image: DuckDuckGo

The company says that, just like the mobile apps, the desktop app is built around “OS-provided rendering engines.”

This has allowed the company to get rid of “a lot of the unnecessary cruft and clutter that’s accumulated over the years in major browsers.” It said that early tests have even found the DuckDuckGo browser to be “significantly faster” than Google Chrome.

For now, the app is still in a closed beta period, and this post didn’t reveal any kind of potential release date for the app. But if this app can consistently perform faster than Chrome while offering much better privacy features, then it will have the potential to steal some of Chrome’s users.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: