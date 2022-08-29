DuckDuckGo now offers free email protection for everyone

In July 2021, DuckDuckGo introduced Email Protection, a free service that strips trackers from emails, thereby protecting your privacy.

However, the feature remained in beta, and users could only join via a waitlist. Thankfully, DuckDuckGo has finally rolled out the feature to everyone (h/t Engadget).

At its core, the email privacy feature removes trackers from emails. Not only that, but it will also show you the number and nature of the trackers removed.

Email Protection now open for all users

During the beta program, the company found that 85% of emails had trackers embedded in them. To fight this, it is now opening up its privacy email service to everyone.

To use the new feature, simply head to this address, download the Chrome extension, and sign up for an email address and email protection.

On iOS or Android, you can easily access Email Protection through your DuckDuckGo settings. Your @duck.com email address will work across desktops, iOS, and Android, and you can deactivate it anytime.

Once installed, you can now reply to messages directly from your @duck.com email address without using your regular email client.

DuckDuckGo to the rescue?

Email Protection from DuckDuckGo also contains other privacy-focused features. For one, Tracking Protection helps you prevent unauthorized tracking of links in emails.

Then, with Smarter Encryption, it will upgrade unencrypted HTTP links in your emails to encrypted HTTPs links wherever possible.

