The iPhone 11 released in September 2019 and since then it has been enjoyed by many people around the world. It offers a great camera, beautiful screen, and all the apps you could ever want. Alongside its release, came iOS 13 and an update that found its way to some iPhones, iPods, and more.

New iOS updates bring with it new features and security updates, but not every iPhone gets every iOS update. Usually, these cycle out every couple of years, depending on the phone’s capabilities and a variety of other factors.

Now, with 2020 upon us and iOS 14 information starting to come out, you may be wondering about your fancy iPhone 11 and its iOS future.

Will the iPhone 11 get iOS 14?

Short answer: Yes

Have no fear, the latest and greatest iOS update will be available on your iPhone 11 when it releases. There is no confirmed release date for the new update at this point, however, Apple usually releases it to iPhones in September.

That said, with ongoing global issues related to the novel coronavirus, that timeframe may very well get pushed back.

The iOS 14 update should include improved multitasking, a new list view for apps, 5G support, and much, much more.

