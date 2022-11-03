Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it

Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar.

Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically.

The visual search assistant started as a Pixel phone perk before releasing as a standalone Android app. Then iOS users got access, followed by mobile Chrome and desktop browsers last year.

Now it’s prominently part of Google’s homepage, showing how dedicated the company is to using visual search in the future.

The google homepage doesn't change often, but today it did. We're always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them. Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop. pic.twitter.com/p9ldYvXnTK — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 1, 2022

We’ve been playing around with the new feature, and it’s pretty handy. Here’s how to use it.

Here’s how to use Google Lens from Google’s homepage

Google Lens is a valuable tool that was previously limited to mobile devices for the longest time.

Now you can use visual search from desktop or any internet browser by going to Google’s homepage. Open google.com in your browser and click on the Lens icon Upload the image you want to use Lens on, or use an URL of an image and click Search Lens will search, and return what it thinks are relevant results. You can Search, select Text on your image, or Translate any text.

Earlier this year, Lens was added to Google Chrome’s right-click menu. That enabled an easy way to use the power of Lens to search images from any website you are browsing.

Google wants to add more functionality to what it calls multisearch. That’s ways to search that don’t require the exact keywords that normal text-based search runs on.

That way, your smartphone’s camera can be the search terms, and all you have to do is point.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: