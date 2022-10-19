Firefox now lets you edit, sign, and draw on PDF files

Say goodbye to your favorite PDF editing software. A new Firefox update now lets users type directly into PDFs.

Mozilla’s Firefox 106 release adds a new PDF editing feature that lets users edit, draw, sign, and write text into any PDF, just as long as it loads from a Firefox browser.

Additionally, users can annotate documents with text boxes, handwritten notes, and other editing features you’d typically see in PDF editors. The bonus here is that you can save edited PDFs locally, annotations and all.

Also worth pointing out, setting Firefox as your default browser will make it the default PDF application on Windows.

Firefox View: This helps you find and open recently closed tabs on your current device and access tabs from other devices

Image Text Recognition: Extract text from images (like memes or screenshots)

Colorways: Colorful themes that brighten your Firefox browser

Pinnable tabs on the Windows Task Bar: You can now pin private windows to your Windows taskbar on Windows 10 and 11, making it easier to access

Again, the big ticket update is editable PDFs directly in the browser. While there are a gazillion tools available to edit PDFs, being able to sign one now in the browser is a game changer.

Firefox 106 is rolling out now, and if you haven’t got the prompt to update yet, users can download it here.

