LG unveils brighter EVO OLED TVs with enhanced AI and processing

LG opened this week’s CES 2025 in Las Vegas by taking the wraps off its premium range of “EVO” OLED TVs for 2025.

The LG OLED EVO M5 and G5 models are packed with power, AI, and machine learning.

They also feature LG’s new Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor, which apparently makes them more capable than the already impressive 2024 G4 series.

The EVO M5 and G5 models have 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch screen sizes.

LG has increased the brightness with its new Brightness Booster Ultimate System, but the company has not provided an exact number.

Meanwhile, these new EVO models are also equipped with the Ambient Light Compensation version of the Filmmaker Mode, and it can adapt to real-time changes in light conditions, ensuring the best HDR mode for users.

Gaming is way too fun with a pinch of AI

Both LG OLED EVO M5 and G5 models support Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. These are the first TVs to receive ClearMR 10000 certification by VESA, a further tribute to their clarity and smoothness.

Image: LG Electronics

The EVO G5 supports a 4K/165Hz variable refresh rate, up from 4K/144Hz.

Meanwhile, the M5 series supports wireless video transmission between external connection boxes and their screens of gaming signals up to 4K/144Hz.

In the era of AI, the new LG EVO TVs also include numerous AI features, such as the new AI Picture and Sound Wizard features.

These features claim to analyze more than 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles to help users find the best audio and visual settings according to their tastes.

The new OLED EVO M5 and G5 come with a new AI Remote with a dedicated AI Button. This button takes users to the AI Concierge’s page, where they will be greeted with personalized recommendations.

Last but not least, a new Generative Image Gallery lets users create custom image backgrounds.

Years of webOS support

The new EVO M5 and G5 OLED TVs will come packing the latest version of LG’s webOS smart platform.

LG is also continuing its new webOS RE: New program, where LG will upgrade the webOS version to the latest for up to five years for older EVO TV owners.

LG has yet to reveal the price of its new EVO TVs, but CES 2025 visitors will be able to see the new bright screens at the Las Vegas Convention Center starting on January 7th.

