Samsung’s new foldables already have 800,000 preorders in one country alone

Earlier this month, Samsung revealed its two new foldable smartphones. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been available for preorder over the last couple of weeks, and they are already making a huge splash in Korea.

According to Yonhap News, the most recent versions of Galaxy foldable phones have sold an astonishing 800,000 preorders in Samsung’s native country of Korea. All of these preorders were purchased during the phones’ one-week preorder period in Korea, which ended on Monday.

Of the 800,000 phones preordered, an estimated 60%, or about 420,000, of those preorders were for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This would make sense, as the Z Flip 3 is the much more affordable phone in the series. The Z Flip 3 costs $999.99 while the Z Fold 3 goes for $1,799 without a trade-in.

To compare this to previous foldable phone launches from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 only hit about 80,000 preorders in the same market. That means that the company has seen a 10 times increase in preorders from the last generation of foldable phones. That seems like a pretty big win.

Samsung went all-in with these foldable phones, offering enhanced durability and water resistance for the first time in the series’ history. Whether or not these phones will continue to see the success that has come during the preorders is still to be determined, but there’s no doubt that the company is headed in the right direction with its foldable smartphones.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on either of these new foldables from Samsung, the company is offering some attractive incentives. More details can be found here or by visiting any of the preorder links found below.

Again, just for preordering, Samsung will give you up to $900 in trade-in credit along with a free $200 instant credit with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 3 or $150 off when you buy the Z Flip 3. Samsung will even throw in 12 months of Samsung Care+ free of charge too.

