DoNotPay is adding a feature that helps you find clinical trials in your area

DoNotPay, the company that helps you deal with spam, sue robocallers, and cancel subscription services, is adding a new feature that allows users to find critical trials in their area. These trials, everything from simple surveys to full-blown studies, typically pay out money to those that participate.

DoNotPay notes that it uses various data to ensure that recommended studies are safe, compensation is fair, and that studies are within a reasonable distance.

Users that pay for DoNotPay’s service can bookmark studies and can set it up where they receive alerts when new studies or trials are available in their area. That serves as a double benefit – not only does it allow users to quickly hop in the app and see if it is for you, but lets you get “in-line” early, hopefully securing a spot.

There’s no limit on the number of companies you can reach out to and finally, you get DoNotPay’s bread-and-butter automated service that takes out a lot of the busywork. Basically, you’ll select the studies you are interested in, and DoNotPay will send an email on your behalf to the company conducting the study. For the cherry on top, DoNotPay will not take any portion of your trial payment, you keep 100%.

Overall, this is definitely an interesting new addition being added to DoNotPay’s growing stable of services. It is actually available now, so if you pay for DoNotPay’s service ($36/year), you can head to your account and check it out.

What do you think? Are you interested in this new service from DoNotPay? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: