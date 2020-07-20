T-Mobile launches free Scam Shield app to help stop the barrage of robocalls

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably received your fair share of robocalls. Whether it is just annoying spam or straight-up scams, it seems everyone is subject to these. While mobile carriers have teamed up to help stop the barrage of calls, they are still very much a part of our lives.

Now, T-Mobile, fresh off the heels of a Sprint merger, is launching a new app that is meant to help stop the calls from ever getting to your smartphone. Called Scam Shield, the service combines a number of T-Mobile’s spam protections into a simple app.

This includes Scam ID, Scam Block, and Caller ID. The app is free and will replace T-Mobile’s previous app, Name ID. If you are on T-Mobile, you can download the app on July 24.

One additional feature of Scam Shield which should prove interesting is the ability to create a second phone number. Calls to the proxy phone number will still come directly to your phone, but you can use it for a variety of things that typically end in spam calls, allowing you to filter calls in an additional way. Basically, you could use this proxy number to sign up for things like free trials, online surveys, etc. Then, when a call comes through to the number, you can feel safe in blocking or ignoring the call, as it isn’t attached to anything important.

As for current Sprint customers, the merger is still underway, so you will not have access to the new service from T-Mobile. Instead, the company is making the premium version Sprint’s current Call Screener app free for customers. It offers similar features.

If you are on T-Mobile and want to get some level of spam protection now, you can do that now by dialing #662# on your phone. This will activate Scam Block, but be warned, this can technically block some calls you may want going through, as noted by CNET.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how well this works. Even with carriers working on stopping the endless spam, it’s going to be an uphill battle.

What do you think? Is Scam Shield a feature you could see yourself using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: