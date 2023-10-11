5 steps to put a stop to robocalls

Robocalls are becoming an increasing problem in the world, with 1,233.60 million robocalls made per week in August 2023 alone. Americans have it the worst, receiving up to 17 spam calls per person per day.

If you’re part of these statistics, you’re probably looking for a solution to the constant interruption of your day and invasion of privacy.

The good news is there are several things you can do to combat robocalls. It requires a multi-faceted approach and an understanding of where the problem stems from.

Why you’re receiving robocalls

Before we get into what you can do to stop robocalls, it’s important to understand why you’re receiving them in the first place. To answer this question, there are two things to consider: the agenda of robocalls and how they get your phone number.

Robocalls are automated phone calls that deliver pre-recorded messages. The goal of these calls can range from legitimate and even useful, such as public service and emergency announcements, to annoying or dangerous, such as telemarketing and scams.

How many of the entities contacting you with robocalls get your phone number comes down to data privacy.

While most of the useful robocalls usually get your contact information from government databases, the rest scrape your phone number and other personal information from all across the web.

This can include your social media profiles, data shared by the online tools and services you use, and data brokers and people search sites that specialize in collecting and selling personal information.

How to stop robocalls

Image: Pexels

There are five steps you should take to reduce the number of robocalls you receive. However, keep in mind that it’s not possible to completely block all robocalls and that not all of the steps may be right for you.

Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry

If you live in the United States, the first step you should take is to sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry. This registry stops businesses from contacting you with telemarketing calls.

While this will greatly reduce the number of robocalls you receive, it’ll only deter legitimate businesses. It won’t do much to stop shadier businesses, political parties, or scammers, however.

Adjust your device settings to block robocalls

Your mobile device also offers options to help you deal with unwanted calls. Both Android and iPhone users can block specific phone numbers.

So, if you keep receiving robocalls from certain repeat offenders, you can put a stop to those. If you’re an iPhone user, you can also silence unknown callers.

Both methods come with benefits and drawbacks. While blocking specific numbers puts a definitive stop to specific robocalls, it requires ongoing and persistent effort to make a significant, long-term difference.

On the other hand, silencing unknown callers has immediate results but doesn’t stop these calls from actually coming through; it only keeps them from disrupting your day.

It also means you won’t hear any important calls that might be coming from unknown numbers.

Block numbers on an Android : Go to your “ Settings ” or “ Call Settings ,” then “ Call Blocking ” or “ Block Numbers ,” and use the toggle to enable the feature. You can then block problematic phone numbers through your Phone App .

: Go to your “ ” or “ ,” then “ ” or “ ,” and use the toggle to enable the feature. You can then block problematic phone numbers through your . Block numbers on an iPhone : Open your Phone App , go to “ Recents ,” tap the “ i ” next to the number you want to block, tap “ Block this Caller ,” and tap “ Block Contact .”

: Open your , go to “ ,” tap the “ ” next to the number you want to block, tap “ ,” and tap “ .” Silence unknown callers on an iPhone: open “Settings,” tap “Phone” from the list of options, select “Call Blocking & Identification,” and use the toggle to turn on the feature. This will make all calls from unknown numbers go directly to voicemail.

Block robocalls through your service provider

Image: Pexels

Depending on which mobile service provider you use, your next step should be blocking spam calls through them. AT&T, Verison, and T-Mobile all have apps that offer free and paid versions for both Android and iOS devices for more robust spam blocking.

Use third-party call-filtering apps

If your device settings and mobile service provider apps don’t stop enough of those pesky robocalls or aren’t an option for you, you can also try third-party call-filtering apps.

These apps offer both free and paid versions, available on both Android and iOS:

Truecaller

Hiya

Call Control

RoboKiller (No free version, but offers a free trial)

Remove your information from data brokers and people search sites

Image: Pexels

All of the previous methods on this list help you deal with the robocalls that reach you. Removing your personal information from data brokers and people search sites prevents robocallers from ever making the call to begin with.

Data brokers and people search sites are companies that scrape the internet for personal information, including phone numbers and other pieces of data that robocallers may be interested in, such as browsing history, interests, and demographics.

They then compile this data into personal profiles that they either publish online or sell to third parties such as marketers, individuals, and even directly to scammers.

If you live in an area protected by data privacy laws, you have the right to make them stop. Data brokers and people search sites don’t make it easy, however.

The process can take hundreds of hours and involves tracking down which data brokers and people search sites have your personal information, sending individual opt-out requests, and repeating the process every few months to prevent new profiles from popping up (which they usually do).

It’s well worth the effort, though, if you value your privacy and want to put an end to robocalls and spam.

If you don’t have the time to remove your information from these databases yourself, you can also try an automated personal information removal service like Incogni. They handle the entire process on your behalf and keep your data off the market.

