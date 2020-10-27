You can automatically block spam calls on your iPhone – here’s how

We’re talking a lot about iOS 14 and its new privacy features recently, but did you know that one of the most useful features on your iPhone has been around since iOS 13? That’s the ability to filter spam calls, limiting the number of times you get interrupted during the day.

The thing is, Apple doesn’t supply any of the blocklists themselves. That means you need to find third-party apps to step in, so you get blissfully uninterrupted work hours. We’ll show you how, and also the most often used providers.

Here’s how to set up spam call blocking on your iPhone

The first thing you need is a third-party app, to bring those spam caller blocklists onto your iPhone. We like TrueCaller, but you could use Nomorobo, Hiya, or Google Fi if that’s your network provider. Then it’s time to set it up.

Go to the Settings app and scroll down to Phone Scroll down until you get to Call Blocking & Identification, and tap on it Turn on the toggle for the app you want to use for spam detection and blocking

The thing is, spam protection is only as good as the blocklist inside the apps used. Not every spammer is on every list, so you might find it better to install multiple apps, and enable all of them. That way, you stand the best chance of not being bothered by spammers. You can change the priority of the apps so that one gets used first; if you find that it’s blocking the majority of spam calls.

Oh, and setting Silence Unknown Callers will stop your phone ringtone from going off any time you get a call from someone not in your Contacts if you like that idea.

Now you know how to limit the number of spam calls you get on your iPhone.

