Apple’s yearly update to iOS should be on your devices by now, bringing widgets to your Home Screen and a whole host of improvements and new functionality. What’s changed is how to delete apps from your device, partly due to the new App Library and its works.

If you’ve tried to delete apps on iOS 14 and got stuck, we’ve got your back. All it needs is a couple of more steps than before, and to remember that the red text is the way to go to delete that app and all of its data from your precious storage space.

Here’s how to delete apps on iOS 14

If you’ve been wondering about the new options when you try to delete an app on iOS 14, we’ve got you covered.

Long press on the app icon on your Home Screen or App Library Tap on Remove App, then choose Delete App Tap on Delete on the confirmation pop-up You can also remove multiple apps. Long press on any open space on your Home Screen, and you’ll see little minus signs to the top left of every icon. Tapping on the minus gives you the same option to delete, without having to long-press on every individual icon.

If you don’t want to delete the app but don’t want the icon on your Home Screen, tap on Remove from Home Screen instead. Now you know how to delete apps once your device has updated to iOS 14.

Did you get stuck too when deleting apps on iOS 14? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

