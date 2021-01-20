DoNotPay will now help you sign up for over 25,000 sweepstakes and contests with minimal effort

Did you know, that in the U.S., only the government can run pay-to-enter lotteries? Well, now you do, so every other contest you see promoted in the U.S. needs to have a way to enter for free. Our favorite robolawyer, DoNotPay, can now help you enter all of those sweepstakes and contests, so you can skip the annoying step of having to send off a self-addressed stamped envelope.

At any time, there could be thousands of sweepstakes running in the U.S.. DoNotPay has over 25,000 in its database right now, meaning thousands of chances for you to win great stuff.

Exciting news! DoNotPay has discovered a major loophole in lotteries/raffles. To avoid gambling laws, most competitions offers a "no purchase necessary" option buried in the terms. We have automated this process for 25,000+ competitions to enter for free!https://t.co/YER4HTWnO7 — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) January 13, 2021

Have you ever been put off entering a contest because you couldn’t find an envelope, or even a stamp? Well, DoNotPay automates that for you, so you don’t even have to go to the mailbox. Tap a few times on your smartphone, and the app sends off your entry to any of the sweepstakes it has indexed. Nice.

Now, just because the contest entries are free, that doesn’t mean DoNotPay is. The service is $3 a month, billed annually at $36, so you need to know that when you sign up you’ll get billed for a year. It’s available on desktop and iOS. Still, you get all of DoNotPay’s other services for that fee, including parking ticket disputes, waiting on hold for you, and a robolawyer to help you sue robocallers.

