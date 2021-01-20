Google Chrome’s new password tool identifies weak passwords and helps you fix them

Google Chrome already had a fairly robust password manager, but now it has a new feature that will make managing your online accounts even more secure. Starting in Chrome 88, the password manager can audit your passwords, letting you know if any are part of a data breach or if they’re not as strong as they should be.

The password manager doesn’t just give you advice though, it will give you a direct link to the site it recommends you change the password to, so you don’t have the headache of extra steps. Check it out in action below.

GIF: Google

That’s important because while we know we should use a unique, strong password for every online account, it’s hard to keep track of the number of different online services we use. Chrome or other password managers make the hard part easier on us, remembering the long, complicated passwords so we don’t have to, with the user only needing to remember one master password to unlock their vault.

To use the new tool, first, update Chrome to version 88. Then, click on your profile picture at the top right, then on the key icon. That’ll take you to Chrome’s password manager page. Click on Check passwords and Chrome will cross-check your passwords against any breaches, and check them for how strong they are. It’s the same tool that Google introduced in 2019, made simpler to use and with the ability to let you edit your passwords from the same place.

You can use the new tool on desktop, and iOS if you use Chrome there. The Android version of Chrome will also get the new password management tools in the future.

What do you think? Plan on using this password checker? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

