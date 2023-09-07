Google has been relentlessly working for the last few months with a variety of generative AI tools, and one of these tools is now rolling out on Gboard. The feature in question is a grammar correction tool available only to beta users right now.

Folks at the 9to5Google were the first to have discovered this feature – a new “Proofread” option appears with the Gboard beta version 13.4.

However, the feature has only appeared on a Pixel Fold, and sits at the bottom of the Gboard toolbar as a “Fix it” prompt.

No more grammar or spelling mistakes on Gboard

After enabling the new feature, a pop-up will greet you, explaining how the new Proofread feature works.

Source: 9to5Google

As the name suggests, the “Proofread” feature scans or processes everything you type and detects spelling and grammar mistakes, ultimately providing suggestions to fix them.

Additionally, the “Fix it” button automatically fixes the errors for you. The new feature should be pretty familiar to you, especially if you use Grammarly.

Source: KnowTechie

In contrast, this is essentially Google’s take on Grammarly explicitly designed for the Gboard. Also, we suggest you read the pop-up thoroughly, as it is also a warning that states the texts are sent back to Google for processing.

While all these are pretty interesting, the new feature sounds more like an advanced version of the “Autocorrect” feature Gboard currently offers. We are unsure when Google will have a wider release for this feature.

