Google Docs adds Grammarly-like features to help you write better

Let’s face it – writing is hard. So to ease the burden, Google Docs is introducing a handful of features that should help you write smarter sentences and avoid the most common writing mistakes that even the most experienced writer falls victim to.

If this sounds familiar, you’re probably thinking about services like Grammarly. These new Google Doc features borrow a lot of the same things these third-party services offer, and they work almost the same way.

For example, suppose you write a poorly constructed sentence. In this case, a purple line will appear under your sentence with suggestions for things like alternate wording, active voice, and tips for more concise sentences.

Additionally, Google will also suggest that you remove any potentially discriminatory or inappropriate language.

Of course, there are restrictions on who can use these new writing features. For instance, if you don’t pay for Google Workspace services, you won’t get access to this, at least for now.

Google says the “Tone and Style” suggestions will be available for “Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, [and] Education Plus” subscribers.

On the other hand, “Word Warnings” will be available on “Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, [and] Teaching and Learning Up” plans.

For users subscribed to any of these Google Workspace plans, the company says they’re rolling out these assistive writing features over the next couple of weeks. Realistically, most customers will see them in the second half of April.

