Google’s Android keyboard has been designed to constantly adapt to how and what you write. As a result, it is constantly learning new words, as you use them.

However, this also means that the algorithm is likely to learn words that you misspell or that you don’t want to appear in your suggestions.

If you have found yourself getting misspelled words (looking at you ‘definitely’) and don’t want it to be a suggestion anymore, you can thankfully do something about it.

How to delete learned words from your Google Android keyboard

Before we start, it’s important to realize that every Android device could vary a bit in these steps, but generally speaking, the process should be similar, especially for the GBoard keyboard and Pixel phones.

Open the Settings menu by clicking the Gear icon in your app drawer or from the top of the screen Scroll down until you see System and tap it Select Languages & Input, and then On-screen Keyboard Tap On-screen Keyboard Tap on Gboard Go to Dictionary, and open your Personal dictionary

Once you do this, you will have the option to select the language that you want to delete the terms for. If you would like to see all the terms in your personal dictionary, select All languages. This will arrange all of the terms in a list. To delete them, you have to:

Tap on the word that you want to remove Select the Trash icon that will appear in the top-right corner of the screen

Disable suggestions for certain words

You can also prevent specific terms from appearing in your suggestions. To do this, use the keyboard as you normally would. When the word suggestion appears, tap and hold it to open a contextual menu.

After that, press the Remove suggestion option. This will also stop the keyboard from storing the term.

A little housekeeping goes a long way

These two ways will allow you to clean up your keyboard’s dictionary in only a few moments. However, keep in mind that it’s usually better to simply remove the suggestions when you first see them than to allow the dictionary to grow.

The Android keyboard autocorrect option may even use the saved terms to “correct” your writing, causing a lot of frustration.

